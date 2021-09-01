fbpx

Analyzing C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
September 1, 2021 11:13 am
Analyzing C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 6, 2021, C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on October 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for C.H. Robinson Worldwide will be on September 2, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.51. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.27% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates’

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on September 3, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.51, which has returned to its value today. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend yield last year was 2.14%, which has since grown by 0.13%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

Posted-In:

Dividends

