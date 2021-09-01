fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.29
377.66
+ 0.6%
BTC/USD
+ 494.55
47477.46
+ 1.05%
DIA
-0.40
354.32
-0.11%
SPY
+ 0.85
450.71
+ 0.19%
TLT
-0.01
148.84
-0.01%
GLD
+ 0.04
169.65
+ 0.02%

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: SLM

byBenzinga Insights
September 1, 2021 11:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: SLM

On July 29, 2021, SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for SLM is set for September 2, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.03, equating to a dividend yield of 0.64% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates’

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

SLM’s Dividend History

Over the past year, SLM has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on September 3, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.03, which has returned to its value today. SLM’s dividend yield last year was 1.53%, which has since decreased by 0.89%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on SLM’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks? read more

Sallie Mae Declares Preferred Series A, B Dividends

Sallie Mae Increases Common Stock Dividend to $0.125; Authorizes $500M Share Repurchase Program

Sallie Mae Posts Quarterly Earnings, Reinstates Dividend, Approves $300 Million Share Repurchase (SLM)