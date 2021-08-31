fbpx

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Kronos Worldwide

byBenzinga Insights
August 31, 2021 11:37 am
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Kronos Worldwide

On August 4, 2021, Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) declared a dividend payable on September 16, 2021 to its shareholders. Kronos Worldwide also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 2, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Kronos Worldwide, which has a current dividend per share of $0.18, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for September 1, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 5.22% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Kronos Worldwide’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Kronos Worldwide has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on August 31, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.18, which has returned to its value today. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend yield last year was 6.35%, which has since decreased by 1.13%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Kronos Worldwide’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

