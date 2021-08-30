Ex-Dividend Date Insight: MGE Energy

On August 20, 2021, MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) declared a dividend payable on September 15, 2021 to its shareholders. MGE Energy also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for MGE Energy is set for August 31, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.39, equating to a dividend yield of 1.91% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding MGE Energy’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, MGE Energy has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on August 31, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.37, which has since increased by $0.02. MGE Energy’s dividend yield last year was 2.29%, which has since decreased by 0.38%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

