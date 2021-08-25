fbpx

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Badger Meter

Benzinga Insights
August 25, 2021 10:17 am
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Badger Meter

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) declared a dividend payable on September 10, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 13, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Badger Meter’s stock as of August 27, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Badger Meter will be on August 26, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.2. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.76% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates’

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Badger Meter’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Badger Meter has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on August 27, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.18, which has since increased by $0.02. Badger Meter’s dividend yield last year was 1.1%, which has since decreased by 0.34%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Badger Meter click here.

