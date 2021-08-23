Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Pembina Pipeline

On August 5, 2021, Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Pembina Pipeline will be on August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.21. That equates to a dividend yield of 7.74% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Pembina Pipeline’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Pembina Pipeline has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on April 22, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.21, which has returned to its value today. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend yield last year was 6.87%, which has since grown by 0.87%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

