Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Robert Half International

byBenzinga Insights
August 23, 2021 11:38 am
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) declared a dividend payable on September 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 3, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Robert Half International’s stock as of August 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Robert Half International is set for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.38, equating to a dividend yield of 1.56% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Robert Half International’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Robert Half International has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on August 24, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.34, which has since increased by $0.04. Robert Half International’s dividend yield last year was 2.62%, which has since decreased by 1.06%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Robert Half International click here.

