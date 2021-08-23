Analyzing Kelly Services's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 11, 2021, Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 7, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Kelly Services has an ex-dividend date planned for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.05. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.86% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Kelly Services’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Kelly Services has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on May 20, 2019 the company’s payout sat at $0.07, which has since decreased by $0.02. Kelly Services’s dividend yield last year was 1.28%, which has since declined by 0.42%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Kelly Services’s previous dividends.