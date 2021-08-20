Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Western Asset Emg Markets

Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE:EMD) declared a dividend payable on December 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 4, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Western Asset Emg Markets’s stock as of November 22, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Western Asset Emg Markets has an ex-dividend date set for for November 19, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.09, which equates to a dividend yield of 7.68% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Western Asset Emg Markets’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Western Asset Emg Markets has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on July 22, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.09, which has returned to its value today. Western Asset Emg Markets’s dividend yield last year was 7.96%, which has since decreased by 0.28%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Western Asset Emg Markets click here.