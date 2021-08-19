fbpx

Understanding Gladstone Commercial's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights
August 19, 2021 11:12 am
On July 13, 2021, Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Gladstone Commercial, whose current dividend payout is $0.13, has an ex-dividend date set at September 21, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 6.62% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Gladstone Commercial’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Gladstone Commercial has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on May 18, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.13, which has returned to its value today. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend yield last year was 7.38%, which has since decreased by 0.76%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

