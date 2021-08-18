Analyzing Star Bulk Carriers's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 5, 2021, Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) declared a dividend payable on September 8, 2021 to its shareholders. Star Bulk Carriers also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 23, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Star Bulk Carriers has an ex-dividend date planned for August 19, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.7. That equates to a dividend yield of 14.77% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Star Bulk Carriers’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Star Bulk Carriers has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (September 6, 2012), the company’s payout sat at $0.01, which has since increased by $0.68. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend yield last year was 0.16%, which has since grown by 14.61%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

