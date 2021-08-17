fbpx

Understanding Bunge's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights
August 17, 2021 10:55 am
Bunge (NYSE:BG) declared a dividend payable on December 2, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 5, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Bunge’s stock as of November 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Bunge, whose current dividend payout is $0.53, has an ex-dividend date set at November 17, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 2.79% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Bunge’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Bunge has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on November 17, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.5, which has since grown by $0.03. Bunge’s dividend yield last year was 4.46%, which has since decreased by 1.67%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Bunge click here.

