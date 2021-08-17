fbpx

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Littelfuse

byBenzinga Insights
August 17, 2021 10:55 am
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) declared a dividend payable on September 2, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 23, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Littelfuse’s stock as of August 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Littelfuse, which has a current dividend per share of $0.53, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for August 18, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.86% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Littelfuse’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Littelfuse has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on August 19, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.48, which has since grown by $0.05. Littelfuse’s dividend yield last year was 1.12%, which has since decreased by 0.26%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

