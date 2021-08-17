Analyzing Hawaiian Electric Indus's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 6, 2021, Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) declared a dividend payable on September 10, 2021 to its shareholders. Hawaiian Electric Indus also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Hawaiian Electric Indus, which has a current dividend per share of $0.34, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for August 18, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.1% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Hawaiian Electric Indus’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Hawaiian Electric Indus has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on August 20, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.33, which has since increased by $0.01. Hawaiian Electric Indus’s dividend yield last year was 3.71%, which has since decreased by 0.61%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Hawaiian Electric Indus click here.