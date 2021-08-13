fbpx

Analyzing Oxford Lane Capital's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
August 13, 2021 10:42 am
On July 29, 2021, Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on October 29, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Oxford Lane Capital has an ex-dividend date planned for October 14, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.07. That equates to a dividend yield of 11.42% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates’

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Oxford Lane Capital’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Oxford Lane Capital has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on August 16, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.07, which has returned to its value today. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend yield last year was 11.38%, which has since grown by 0.04%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Oxford Lane Capital’s previous dividends.

