Understanding Gabelli Utility's Ex-Dividend Date

Gabelli Utility (NYSE:GUT) declared a dividend payable on September 23, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 13, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Gabelli Utility’s stock as of September 16, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Gabelli Utility has an ex-dividend date planned for September 15, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.05. That equates to a dividend yield of 8.32% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Gabelli Utility’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Gabelli Utility has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on April 15, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.05, which has returned to its value today. Gabelli Utility’s dividend yield last year was 7.45%, which has since grown by 0.87%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

