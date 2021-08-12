fbpx

Understanding Allison Transmission's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
August 12, 2021 11:12 am
On August 6, 2021, Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) declared a dividend payable on August 27, 2021 to its shareholders. Allison Transmission also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 16, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Allison Transmission will be on August 13, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.19. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.95% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates’

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Allison Transmission’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Allison Transmission has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (August 21, 2020), the company’s payout sat at $0.17, which has since increased by $0.02. Allison Transmission’s dividend yield last year was 1.8%, which has since grown by 0.15%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Dividends

