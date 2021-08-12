Analyzing Arbor Realty Trust's Ex-Dividend Date

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) declared a dividend payable on August 31, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 30, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Arbor Realty Trust’s stock as of August 16, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Arbor Realty Trust, which has a current dividend per share of $0.35, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for August 13, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 7.73% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Arbor Realty Trust’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Arbor Realty Trust has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on August 14, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.31, which has since increased by $0.04. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend yield last year was 12.94%, which has since decreased by 5.21%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Arbor Realty Trust’s previous dividends.