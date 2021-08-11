Understanding Nuveen New York AMT-Free's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 2, 2021, Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) declared a dividend payable on September 1, 2021 to its shareholders. Nuveen New York AMT-Free also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Nuveen New York AMT-Free will be on August 12, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.05. That equates to a dividend yield of 4.02% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Nuveen New York AMT-Free’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Nuveen New York AMT-Free has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on April 14, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.05, which has returned to its value today. Nuveen New York AMT-Free’s dividend yield last year was 4.22%, which has since decreased by 0.2%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

