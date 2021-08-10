fbpx

Analyzing PIMCO Income Strategy's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights
August 10, 2021
On August 2, 2021, PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. PIMCO Income Strategy has an ex-dividend date planned for August 11, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.08. That equates to a dividend yield of 8.72% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding PIMCO Income Strategy’s Dividend History

Over the past year, PIMCO Income Strategy has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on April 9, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.08, which has returned to its value today. PIMCO Income Strategy’s dividend yield last year was 9.34%, which has since decreased by 0.62%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Dividends

