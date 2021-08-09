Understanding BankFinancial's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 30, 2021, BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) declared a dividend payable on August 27, 2021 to its shareholders. BankFinancial also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 11, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for BankFinancial is set for August 10, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.1, equating to a dividend yield of 3.5% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

BankFinancial’s Dividend History

Over the past year, BankFinancial has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on August 11, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.1, which has returned to its value today. BankFinancial’s dividend yield last year was 5.24%, which has since decreased by 1.74%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

