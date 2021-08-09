Analyzing Graham's Ex-Dividend Date

Graham (NYSE:GHM) declared a dividend payable on August 25, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 28, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Graham’s stock as of August 11, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Graham, which has a current dividend per share of $0.11, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for August 10, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.19% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Graham’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Graham has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on August 20, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.11, which has returned to its value today. Graham’s dividend yield last year was 3.06%, which has since grown by 0.13%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

