Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Suburban Propane Partners

On July 22, 2021, Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 10, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Suburban Propane Partners has an ex-dividend date set for for August 2, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.33, which equates to a dividend yield of 8.56% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Suburban Propane Partners’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Suburban Propane Partners has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (August 3, 2020), the company’s payout sat at $0.3, which has since increased by $0.03. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend yield last year was 8.05%, which has since grown by 0.51%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Suburban Propane Partners click here.