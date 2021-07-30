fbpx

QQQ
-1.78
368.26
-0.49%
DIA
-1.09
351.91
-0.31%
SPY
-1.87
442.52
-0.42%
TLT
+ 0.76
148.06
+ 0.51%
GLD
-0.89
172.06
-0.52%

Understanding CrossAmerica Partners's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
July 30, 2021 10:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On July 22, 2021, CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 10, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for CrossAmerica Partners will be on August 2, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.53. That equates to a dividend yield of 10.93% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding CrossAmerica Partners’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, CrossAmerica Partners has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on August 3, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.53, which has returned to its value today. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend yield last year was 15.66%, which has since decreased by 4.73%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about CrossAmerica Partners click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: CrossAmerica Partners

On January 21, 2021, CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) declared a dividend payable on February 9, 2021 to its shareholders. CrossAmerica Partners also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 2, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. read more

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

What are Value Stocks? read more

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock? A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. read more