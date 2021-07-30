fbpx

Analyzing MetroCity Bankshares's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights
July 30, 2021 10:55 am
On July 21, 2021, MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) declared a dividend payable on August 12, 2021 to its shareholders. MetroCity Bankshares also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 3, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. MetroCity Bankshares, which has a current dividend per share of $0.12, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for August 2, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.67% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates’

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding MetroCity Bankshares’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, MetroCity Bankshares has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on July 30, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.09, which has since grown by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend yield last year was 2.79%, which has since decreased by 0.12%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

