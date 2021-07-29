fbpx

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Omega Healthcare

byBenzinga Insights
July 29, 2021 10:47 am
On July 22, 2021, Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) declared a dividend payable on August 13, 2021 to its shareholders. Omega Healthcare also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 2, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Omega Healthcare has an ex-dividend date set for for July 30, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.67, which equates to a dividend yield of 7.16% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Omega Healthcare’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Omega Healthcare has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on July 30, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.67, which has returned to its value today. Omega Healthcare’s dividend yield last year was 9.16%, which has since decreased by 2.0%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Omega Healthcare’s previous dividends.

