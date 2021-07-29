Analyzing Kimbell Royalty Partners's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 23, 2021, Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) declared a dividend payable on August 9, 2021 to its shareholders. Kimbell Royalty Partners also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 2, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Kimbell Royalty Partners is set for July 30, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.31, equating to a dividend yield of 10.51% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Kimbell Royalty Partners’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Kimbell Royalty Partners has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on July 31, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.13, which has since grown by $0.18. Similarly, Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend yield in last year was 5.92%, which has since grown by 4.59%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Kimbell Royalty Partners click here.