Understanding Clorox's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
July 26, 2021 10:52 am
On June 3, 2021, Clorox (NYSE:CLX) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 13, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Clorox is set for July 27, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $1.16, equating to a dividend yield of 2.61% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Clorox’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Clorox has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (July 28, 2020), the company’s payout sat at $1.11, which has since increased by $0.05. Clorox’s dividend yield last year was 2.18%, which has since grown by 0.43%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

