fbpx

QQQ
-0.44
368.64
-0.12%
DIA
-0.54
351.11
-0.15%
SPY
-0.46
440.40
-0.1%
TLT
+ 0.31
148.19
+ 0.21%
GLD
+ 0.00
168.56
+ 0%

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Entegris

byBenzinga Insights
July 26, 2021 10:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) declared a dividend payable on August 18, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 14, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Entegris’s stock as of July 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Entegris has an ex-dividend date planned for July 27, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.08. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.27% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates’

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Entegris’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Entegris has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on July 28, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.08, which has returned to its value today. Entegris’s dividend yield last year was 0.55%, which has since decreased by 0.28%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Entegris click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Entegris

On April 14, 2021, Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) declared a dividend payable on May 19, 2021 to its shareholders. Entegris also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Entegris

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) declared a dividend payable on February 17, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 13, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Entegris's stock as of January 27, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more