fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.46
360.10
+ 0.4%
DIA
-0.41
348.40
-0.12%
SPY
+ 0.01
434.54
+ 0%
TLT
+ 1.34
146.76
+ 0.9%
GLD
+ 0.14
168.62
+ 0.08%

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Star Group

byBenzinga Insights
July 22, 2021 10:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) declared a dividend payable on August 3, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 15, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Star Group’s stock as of July 26, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Star Group is set for July 23, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.14, equating to a dividend yield of 5.03% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates’

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Star Group’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Star Group has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on July 24, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.13, which has since grown by $0.01. Star Group’s dividend yield last year was 5.98%, which has since decreased by 0.95%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Star Group click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding Star Group's Ex-Dividend Date

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) declared a dividend payable on February 2, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 14, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Star Group's stock as of January 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. read more

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks read more

Star Gas Partners Increases Qtr. Distribution From $0.095 To $0.1025/Unit