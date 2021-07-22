Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Blue Ridge Bankshares

On July 14, 2021, Blue Ridge Bankshares (AMEX:BRBS) declared a dividend payable on July 30, 2021 to its shareholders. Blue Ridge Bankshares also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before July 26, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Blue Ridge Bankshares will be on July 23, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.12. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.66% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Blue Ridge Bankshares’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Blue Ridge Bankshares has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on September 21, 2018 the company’s payout sat at $0.14, which has since decreased by $0.02. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s dividend yield last year was 2.92%, which has since declined by 0.26%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

