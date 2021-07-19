fbpx

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: West Pharmaceutical Servs

byBenzinga Insights
July 19, 2021 10:40 am
On May 5, 2021, West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) declared a dividend payable on August 4, 2021 to its shareholders. West Pharmaceutical Servs also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before July 21, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. West Pharmaceutical Servs, whose current dividend payout is $0.17, has an ex-dividend date set at July 20, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 0.21% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

West Pharmaceutical Servs’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, West Pharmaceutical Servs has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on July 28, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.16, which has since grown by $0.01. West Pharmaceutical Servs’s dividend yield last year was 0.27%, which has since decreased by 0.06%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about West Pharmaceutical Servs click here.

