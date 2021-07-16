fbpx
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est

byBenzinga Insights
July 16, 2021 10:19 am
CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) declared a dividend payable on July 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 9, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est’s stock as of July 20, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est, which has a current dividend per share of $0.05, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for July 19, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 6.7% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 18, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.05, which has returned to its value today. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est’s dividend yield last year was 8.32%, which has since decreased by 1.62%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est’s previous dividends.

