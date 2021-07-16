fbpx
QQQ
-2.92
363.44
-0.81%
DIA
-3.20
353.14
-0.91%
SPY
-3.34
438.09
-0.77%
TLT
-0.28
148.77
-0.19%
GLD
-1.64
172.71
-0.96%

Analyzing BNY Mellon Municipal Bond's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights
July 16, 2021
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) declared a dividend payable on August 2, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 2, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond’s stock as of July 20, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond has an ex-dividend date set for for July 19, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.05, which equates to a dividend yield of 4.31% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding BNY Mellon Municipal Bond’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 16, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.05, which has returned to its value today. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond’s dividend yield last year was 4.51%, which has since decreased by 0.2%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on BNY Mellon Municipal Bond’s previous dividends.

