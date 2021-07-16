Analyzing Clough Global Equity's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 9, 2021, Clough Global Equity (AMEX:GLQ) declared a dividend payable on August 31, 2021 to its shareholders. Clough Global Equity also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 20, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Clough Global Equity is set for August 19, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.13, equating to a dividend yield of 10.98% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Clough Global Equity’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Clough Global Equity has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on May 19, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.13, which has returned to its value today. Clough Global Equity’s dividend yield last year was 10.13%, which has since grown by 0.85%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

