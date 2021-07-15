Ex-Dividend Date Insight: DWS Municipal IT

DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) declared a dividend payable on July 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 9, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of DWS Municipal IT’s stock as of July 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for DWS Municipal IT is set for July 16, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.04, equating to a dividend yield of 4.06% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

DWS Municipal IT’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, DWS Municipal IT has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 18, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.04, which has returned to its value today. DWS Municipal IT’s dividend yield last year was 4.4%, which has since decreased by 0.34%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

