Analyzing Stone Harbor Emerging's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 21, 2021, Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE:EDF) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 29, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Stone Harbor Emerging, which has a current dividend per share of $0.07, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for July 16, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 9.45% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Stone Harbor Emerging’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Stone Harbor Emerging has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on April 16, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.08, which has since decreased by $0.01. Similarly, Stone Harbor Emerging’s dividend yield last year was 11.9%, which has since declined by 2.45%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

