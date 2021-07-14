Understanding Oxford Lane Capital's Ex-Dividend Date

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a dividend payable on July 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 11, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Oxford Lane Capital’s stock as of July 16, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Oxford Lane Capital, whose current dividend payout is $0.07, has an ex-dividend date set at July 15, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 11.38% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Oxford Lane Capital’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Oxford Lane Capital has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 13, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.07, which has returned to its value today. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend yield last year was 13.0%, which has since decreased by 1.62%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Oxford Lane Capital click here.