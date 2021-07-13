Understanding Blackrock Muniyield's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 1, 2021, Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MQY) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 2, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Blackrock Muniyield, whose current dividend payout is $0.06, has an ex-dividend date set at July 14, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 4.51% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Blackrock Muniyield’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Blackrock Muniyield has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on February 12, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.06, which has returned to its value today. Blackrock Muniyield’s dividend yield last year was 4.37%, which has since grown by 0.14%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Blackrock Muniyield’s previous dividends.