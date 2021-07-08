Ex-Dividend Date Insight: John Hancock Premium Div

John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) declared a dividend payable on July 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 1, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of John Hancock Premium Div’s stock as of July 12, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. John Hancock Premium Div has an ex-dividend date planned for July 9, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.1. That equates to a dividend yield of 6.91% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding John Hancock Premium Div’s Dividend History

Over the past year, John Hancock Premium Div has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 10, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.1, which has returned to its value today. John Hancock Premium Div’s dividend yield last year was 8.25%, which has since decreased by 1.34%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

