Understanding Kite Realty Gr Trust's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
July 7, 2021 10:19 am
On May 12, 2021, Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 16, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Kite Realty Gr Trust, whose current dividend payout is $0.18, has an ex-dividend date set at July 8, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 3.51% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Kite Realty Gr Trust’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Kite Realty Gr Trust has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on July 1, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.05, which has since grown by $0.13. Similarly, Kite Realty Gr Trust’s dividend yield in last year was 1.74%, which has since grown by 1.77%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Kite Realty Gr Trust click here.

