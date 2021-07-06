Analyzing Armanino Foods's Ex-Dividend Date

Armanino Foods (OTC:AMNF) declared a dividend payable on July 28, 2021 to its shareholders as of June 28, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Armanino Foods’s stock as of July 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Armanino Foods has an ex-dividend date set for for July 7, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.03, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.16% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Armanino Foods’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Armanino Foods has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on June 30, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.02, which has since grown by $0.01. Similarly, Armanino Foods’s dividend yield in last year was 2.94%, which has since grown by 0.22%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Armanino Foods click here.