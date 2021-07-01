fbpx
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Invesco Mortgage Capital

byBenzinga Insights
July 1, 2021 10:12 am
On June 23, 2021, Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) declared a dividend payable on July 27, 2021 to its shareholders. Invesco Mortgage Capital also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before July 6, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Invesco Mortgage Capital has an ex-dividend date planned for July 2, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.09. That equates to a dividend yield of 9.0% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Invesco Mortgage Capital’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Invesco Mortgage Capital has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on July 2, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.02, which has since grown by $0.07. Similarly, Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend yield in last year was 1.6%, which has since grown by 7.4%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous dividends.

