Analyzing Helios Technologies's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
June 30, 2021 10:17 am
On June 7, 2021, Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 20, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Helios Technologies, whose current dividend payout is $0.09, has an ex-dividend date set at July 1, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 0.49% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Helios Technologies’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Helios Technologies has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on July 1, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.09, which has returned to its value today. Helios Technologies’s dividend yield last year was 0.89%, which has since decreased by 0.4%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Helios Technologies’s previous dividends.

