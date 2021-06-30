Understanding Independence Realty Trust's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 14, 2021, Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) declared a dividend payable on July 23, 2021 to its shareholders. Independence Realty Trust also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before July 2, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Independence Realty Trust, whose current dividend payout is $0.12, has an ex-dividend date set at July 1, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 2.57% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Independence Realty Trust’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Independence Realty Trust has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on July 1, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.12, which has returned to its value today. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend yield last year was 4.25%, which has since decreased by 1.68%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

