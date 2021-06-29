fbpx
QQQ
-0.39
354.10
-0.11%
DIA
+ 1.21
341.59
+ 0.35%
SPY
+ 0.68
426.79
+ 0.16%
TLT
-0.05
143.52
-0.03%
GLD
-1.88
168.46
-1.13%

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Choice Hotels Intl

byBenzinga Insights
June 29, 2021 10:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On May 7, 2021, Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 16, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Choice Hotels Intl is set for June 30, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.23, equating to a dividend yield of 0.81% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Choice Hotels Intl’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Choice Hotels Intl has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on July 1, 2019 the company’s payout was $0.21, which has since grown by $0.01. Choice Hotels Intl’s dividend yield last year was 1.05%, which has since decreased by 0.24%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Choice Hotels Intl click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Choice Hotels Increases Qtr Dividend From $0.20/Share To $0.205/Share, Announces Increase Of 3M Shares To Existing Buyback Program

Choice Hotels Raises Qtr. Dividend from $0.195 to $0.205/Share

Choice Hotels International Increases Qtr. Dividend From $0.185 To $0.195; Increases Buyback To 3M Shares

Choice Hotels Announces Special Cash Dividend of $10.41