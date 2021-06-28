Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) declared a dividend payable on July 14, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 5, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Terreno Realty’s stock as of June 30, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Terreno Realty has an ex-dividend date planned for June 29, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.29. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.82% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Terreno Realty’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Terreno Realty has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on June 29, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.27, which has since grown by $0.02. Terreno Realty’s dividend yield last year was 2.01%, which has since decreased by 0.19%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

