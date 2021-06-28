fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.95
346.51
+ 0.84%
DIA
-1.68
346.13
-0.49%
SPY
-0.08
426.69
-0.02%
TLT
+ 1.34
140.67
+ 0.94%
GLD
+ 0.08
166.52
+ 0.05%

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Terreno Realty

byBenzinga Insights
June 28, 2021 10:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) declared a dividend payable on July 14, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 5, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Terreno Realty’s stock as of June 30, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Terreno Realty has an ex-dividend date planned for June 29, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.29. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.82% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Terreno Realty’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Terreno Realty has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on June 29, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.27, which has since grown by $0.02. Terreno Realty’s dividend yield last year was 2.01%, which has since decreased by 0.19%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Terreno Realty’s previous dividends.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) declared a dividend payable on April 9, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 10, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Terreno Realty's stock as of March 26, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Terreno Realty Declares Regular Cash Dividend Of $0.18 A Share

Terreno Realty Corp. Increases Qtr. Dividend From $0.16 To $0.18/Share

Ex-Dividends For July 2, 2014