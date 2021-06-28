Analyzing DNP Select Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 9, 2021, DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) declared a dividend payable on October 12, 2021 to its shareholders. DNP Select Income Fund also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 30, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. DNP Select Income Fund has an ex-dividend date set for for September 29, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.07, which equates to a dividend yield of 7.46% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding DNP Select Income Fund’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, DNP Select Income Fund has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on April 29, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.07, which has returned to its value today. DNP Select Income Fund’s dividend yield last year was 7.68%, which has since decreased by 0.22%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

