fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.96
346.51
+ 0.85%
DIA
-1.72
346.17
-0.5%
SPY
-0.13
426.74
-0.03%
TLT
+ 1.34
140.67
+ 0.94%
GLD
+ 0.10
166.50
+ 0.06%

Analyzing DNP Select Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
June 28, 2021 10:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On June 9, 2021, DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) declared a dividend payable on October 12, 2021 to its shareholders. DNP Select Income Fund also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 30, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. DNP Select Income Fund has an ex-dividend date set for for September 29, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.07, which equates to a dividend yield of 7.46% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding DNP Select Income Fund’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, DNP Select Income Fund has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on April 29, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.07, which has returned to its value today. DNP Select Income Fund’s dividend yield last year was 7.68%, which has since decreased by 0.22%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on DNP Select Income Fund’s previous dividends.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: DNP Select Income Fund

  read more

Analyzing DNP Select Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

On December 17, 2020, DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) declared a dividend payable on February 10, 2021 to its shareholders. DNP Select Income Fund also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before January 29, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Analyzing DNP Select Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

On September 16, 2020, DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE: DNP) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on January 11, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for DNP Select Income Fund will be on December 30, 2020. read more