fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.04
344.70
+ 0.87%
DIA
+ 2.46
336.32
+ 0.73%
SPY
+ 2.52
420.08
+ 0.6%
TLT
+ 0.34
142.94
+ 0.23%
GLD
+ 0.56
165.59
+ 0.33%

Analyzing Prospect Capital's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
June 24, 2021 10:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On May 10, 2021, Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 19, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Prospect Capital has an ex-dividend date set for for July 27, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.06, which equates to a dividend yield of 8.82% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Prospect Capital’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Prospect Capital has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on February 25, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.06, which has returned to its value today. Prospect Capital’s dividend yield last year was 10.71%, which has since decreased by 1.89%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Prospect Capital click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding Prospect Capital's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 10, 2021, Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a dividend payable on August 19, 2021 to its shareholders. Prospect Capital also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before July 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

What is a Value Stock? A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. read more

The Lay Of The Land For A BDC ETF

Private Equity Investing For Everyone