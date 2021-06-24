fbpx
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Great Southern Bancorp

byBenzinga Insights
June 24, 2021 10:32 am
On June 16, 2021, Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 13, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Great Southern Bancorp will be on June 25, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.34. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.43% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Great Southern Bancorp’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Great Southern Bancorp has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on June 26, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.34, which has returned to its value today. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend yield last year was 3.32%, which has since decreased by 0.89%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

